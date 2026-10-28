J&K Revenue Department Penalizes Clerk Over Corruption Charges

JAMMU, Oct 28: The Office of the Financial Commissioner (Revenue), J&K, has imposed a penalty of withholding annual increments for a period of three years without cumulative effect on Liyaqat Raheem Poswal, then Orderly/Clerk at the Naib Tehsildar Office Aharbal, Kulgam (now posted at the SDM Office D.H. Pora), following departmental proceedings related to an Anti-Corruption Bureau graft case registered under FIR No. 06/2022.

Although an inquiry report pointed toward a personal land dispute and alleged conspiracy behind the trap case, the Deputy Commissioner of Kulgam and the Competent Authority confirmed the charges on the standard of preponderance of probabilities, invoking Rule 30 of the J&K Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956.

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