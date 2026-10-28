J&K Revenue Department Imposes Penalty Of Censure On Girdawar For Wrongful Land Mutations

JAMMU, Oct 28: The Office of the Financial Commissioner (Revenue), J&K, has imposed the penalty of "Censure" on Mushtaq Ahmad, then Naib Tehsildar of Gole, Jammu, and now Girdawar, following a departmental inquiry into the wrongful attestation of land mutations in violation of the J&K Agrarian Reforms Act, 1976.

See Order Copy Click Here.....