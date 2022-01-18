J&K Reports 4,651 New Covid-19 Cases, 3 Fresh Deaths

JAMMU, Jan 18: The Government today informed that 4651 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 1546 from Jammu division and 3105 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 366851.Also, 03 Covid deaths have been reported; 02from Jammu Division and 01 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 899more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 549from Jammu Division and350 from Kashmir Division.

The Bulletin also informs that no new case of Mucormycosis has been reported today, thus the total number of confirmed casesremains51 across J&K.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 51,060doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to1,99,77,343.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 366851 positive cases, 21677are Active Positive (8180in Jammu Division and 13497in Kashmir Division), 340599 have recovered and 4575 have died; 2228 in Jammu division and 2347in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 20435004 test results available, 366851 samples have tested positive and 20068153 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 74,772 COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 5548246 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 8567persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 21677 in isolation and 430617 in home surveillance. Besides, 5082810 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 957 cases, Baramulla reported 633 cases, Budgam reported 411 cases, Pulwama reported 96 cases, Kupwara reported 209 cases, Anantnag reported 253 cases, Bandipora reported 139 cases, Ganderbal reported 172 cases, Kulgam reported 215 cases while as Shopian reported 21 fresh cases for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 919cases, Reasi reported 78 cases for today, Udhampur reported 184 cases, Rajouri reported 74 cases, Doda reported 49 cases, Kathua reported 94 cases, Samba reported 109 cases, Poonch reported 18 case, Kishtwar reported 06 cases while as Ramban reported 15 fresh cases for today.

Moreover, the bulletin also highlights that against the availability of 4794 dedicated level 1 & level 2 COVID beds, only 353 ( 7.36%) are occupied.

