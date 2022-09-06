J&K remains 2nd in North Zone Sqay C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 6: Jammu and Kashmir Sqay Association represented the UT in the North Zone Sqay Championship, held at Sonipat in Haryana, wherein J&K claimed 2nd place in overall medal tally by winning 35 Gold medals, 13 Silver and three Bronze medals.

Noor-ul-Haya lifted the Champion of Champions title and has been awarded with trophy and cash award by the organisers of the event. The medal winners will participate in the Inter-Zone Sqay Championship, which is coming soon.

The president of the Association congratulated the medal winners for their remarkable performance in the championship and said that in the month of October, we are organizing EBSB Zone-1 Championship in Srinagar and 23rd National Sqay Championship in Jammu in the month of December.

“We are expecting better results in upcoming events and the UT level championship will be conducted before the national championship,” he said.

The Association thanked the Council, especially Secretary Nuzhat Gul for boosting the morale of the players.