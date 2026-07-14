J&K Releases Rs 25.36 Crore For Census 2027 Functionaries

JAMMU, July 14: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has sanctioned the release of Rs 25.36 crore for payment of honorarium to eligible officials engaged in Census 2027 across the Union Territory.

As per a Government order, the funds will be released in favour of the Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, and the Municipal Commissioners of Jammu and Srinagar for disbursement to eligible census functionaries by July 31, 2026.

The order states that honorarium will be paid as per the norms laid down in Census Circular No. 7 dated December 24, 2025.

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However, enumerators and supervisors under the reserve quota, outsourced personnel, including Technical Assistants and Multi-Tasking Staff, and other ineligible functionaries will not receive the honorarium.

The Government has directed that the funds be used strictly for census operations, with separate accounts to be maintained, quarterly utilisation certificates submitted, and all records kept open for audit and inspection.

See Order Copy Click Here.....