J&K Releases Additional 25% Funds For Departments Under 2026-27 Revenue Budget

JAMMU, Sept 22: The Jammu and Kashmir Finance Department has authorized the release of an additional 25% of funds for all administrative departments under the Revenue Budget for the financial year 2026-27.

According to an official order issued by the Director General (Budget), this latest allocation brings the total funds released through the BEAMS system to 75% of the approved Budget Estimates (BE) for the current fiscal.

While the funds will be available for administrative expenditures, departments have been directed to strictly follow the terms of the original Government Order No. 149-F of 2026 and adhere to the austerity and economy measures imposed by Government Order No. 198-F of 2026 dated May 22, 2026.

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The order specifies that funds for detailed heads specifically excluded in the earlier April 2026 order will continue to be considered on a case-by-case basis.

See Order Copy Click Here......