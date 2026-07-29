J&K reinforces Mental Health Services across districts, NMHS-2 survey underway

*120 psychiatrists, 21 ATFs functional

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 28: The Centre today said Jammu and Kashmir has significantly expanded its mental healthcare infrastructure, with around 120 psychiatrists, 40 clinical psychologists and 21 functional Addiction Treatment Facilities (ATFs) across all districts, while a nationwide survey is underway to assess the prevalence of mental health disorders, including those linked to prolonged conflict, disasters and substance abuse.

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Replying to an unstarred question in the Rajya Sabha, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said the National Mental Health Survey-2 (NMHS-2), being conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), covers adolescents and adults across all States and Union Territories. The survey has widened its scope to include mental health among vulnerable groups, disaster-related trauma, migration, climate change and other public health concerns.

The Ministry informed that J&K has approximately 120 psychiatrists and 40 clinical psychologists in Government and private institutions, including around 71 psychiatrists and 10 clinical psychologists serving in Government healthcare facilities. Counselling services are also available through Addiction Treatment Facilities, District Early Intervention Centres, Government Medical Colleges and the Tele-MANAS platform operated through IMHANS Srinagar.

The Government further said psychiatry departments with Addiction Treatment Facilities have been established in Government Medical Colleges at Jammu, Kathua, Udhampur, Rajouri, Doda, Anantnag, Baramulla, Handwara and Bemina, while District Mental Health Units or ATFs are functioning in district hospitals across 12 other districts. IMHANS Srinagar continues to serve as the 160-bed Centre of Excellence and nodal institution for psychiatric care, training and manpower development in the Union Territory.

To further strengthen services, the Ministry said MD Psychiatry has been introduced at Government Medical College Jammu, 10 psychiatrist posts have been approved under the National Mental Health Programme for the Jammu Division, 12 medical officers have completed specialised community mental health training, and another 30 doctors have been nominated for advanced NIMHANS training. The Government is also integrating mental healthcare into the primary healthcare system while expanding digital access through Tele-MANAS.