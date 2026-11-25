Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 24: Jammu and Kashmir continued their impressive run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), registering their fourth victory of the tournament with a thrilling four-wicket win over Railways today.

Batting first, Railways posted a challenging 194/3 in 20 overs. In reply, J&K chased down the target, scoring 196/6 in 19.4 overs to seal the match with two balls to spare.

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Captain Shubham Khajuria led from the front with a brilliant 63 off 36 balls, while Kawalpreet Singh contributed an impressive 58 off 32 balls to anchor the chase. Vivrant Sharma added 23 runs, while Rydham Sharma chipped in with a quickfire 21, helping J&K maintain momentum in the run chase.

The victory takes J&K's tally to four wins and 16 points, further strengthening their campaign in the tournament. The Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) congratulated the players, support staff and team management for the impressive performance and expressed confidence in the team's ability to carry forward its winning momentum.

The Association also expressed hope that the side, which recently scripted history by winning the Ranji Trophy, would continue its impressive run and emerge victorious in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as well.