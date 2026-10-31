J&K reconstitutes BoDs for Trade Promotion Organization

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 30: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has officially reconstituted the Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization's Board of Directors (BoDs) to steer future trade and economic initiatives in the region.

As per an order, the newly constituted BoDs shall be headed by the Minister-in-charge Industries and Commerce Department, with Administrative Secretaries of Industries and Commerce, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, and Tourism Departments, Managing Director, J&K Trade Promotion Organization, Directors Handicrafts & Handloom Kashmir/Jammu, representatives of Finance and Agriculture Production Departments not below the rank of Additional Secretary and any other Director as deemed necessary to be co-opted by the Chairperson as Directors.