J&K | RDD Transfers 24 Block Development Officers
JAMMU, Aug 21: The Rural Development Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the transfers and postings of 24 Block Development Officers (BDOs), Look-After BDOs, and equivalents in the interest of the administration. See Order Copy Click Here........
JAMMU, Aug 21: The Rural Development Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the transfers and postings of 24 Block Development Officers (BDOs), Look-After BDOs, and equivalents in the interest of the administration.
See Order Copy Click Here.....
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