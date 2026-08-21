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Home / Latest News / J&K | RDD Transfers 24 Block Development Officers

J&K | RDD Transfers 24 Block Development Officers

JAMMU, Aug 21: The Rural Development Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the transfers and postings of 24 Block Development Officers (BDOs), Look-After BDOs, and equivalents in the interest of the administration. See Order Copy Click Here........

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Daily Excelsior
11:33 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Aug 21: The Rural Development Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the transfers and postings of 24 Block Development Officers (BDOs), Look-After BDOs, and equivalents in the interest of the administration.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

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