J&K Ranking Badminton meet from Aug 9

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 2: The Badminton Association of J&K, in collaboration with the J&K Sports Council, will organise the Yonex-Sunrise All J&K Senior and Junior Ranking-cum-Selection Badminton Tournament at the Police Lines Badminton Hall, Jammu, from August 9 to 11.

Around 150 shuttlers, including the Union Territory's leading players, are expected to participate. The tournament will feature competitions in Under-19 boys' and girls' singles and doubles, Under-19 mixed doubles, men's and women's singles and doubles, and senior men's and women's mixed doubles.

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The event will also serve as the primary selection trial for the J&K team to represent the Union Territory in the North Zone Inter-State Badminton Championships, scheduled to be held at Bhilwara, Rajasthan, from September 2 to 6.

According to the organisers, the draws will be conducted on August 8 at 4 pm, while matches will commence at 10 am on August 11 at the Police Lines Badminton Hall. The tournament is expected to provide a competitive platform for emerging and established badminton players from across J&K.