J&K PW(R&B) Deptt Regularises 11 In-Charge Engineers, Issues Promotion Orders

JAMMU, Jul 31: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has regularised the services of 11 in-charge engineers in the Public Works (R&B) Department following the recommendations of the Departmental Promotion Committee and the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission.

According to a Government order issued on July 30, 7 In-charge Assistant Executive Engineers (Civil) have been regularised as Assistant Executive Engineers, while 4 In-charge Executive Engineers (Civil) have been regularised as Executive Engineers with effect from the dates specified against their names.

See Order Copy Click Here.....