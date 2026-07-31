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Home / Latest News / J&K PW(R&B) Deptt Regularises 11 In-Charge Engineers, Issues Promotion Orders

J&K PW(R&B) Deptt Regularises 11 In-Charge Engineers, Issues Promotion Orders

JAMMU, Jul 31: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has regularised the services of 11 in-charge engineers in the Public Works (R&B) Department following the recommendations of the Departmental Promotion Committee and the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission. According to...

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Daily Excelsior
05:47 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Jul 31: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has regularised the services of 11 in-charge engineers in the Public Works (R&B) Department following the recommendations of the Departmental Promotion Committee and the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission.

According to a Government order issued on July 30, 7 In-charge Assistant Executive Engineers (Civil) have been regularised as Assistant Executive Engineers, while 4 In-charge Executive Engineers (Civil) have been regularised as Executive Engineers with effect from the dates specified against their names.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

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