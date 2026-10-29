J&K PWD Elevates Two Engineers To Chief Engineer Roles

JAMMU, Oct 29: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir's Public Works (R&B) Department has sanctioned the placement of Er Ishfaq Mohmad Beg and Er Aijaz Ahmed Shah as In-charge Chief Engineers (Civil), effective immediately.

As per an official order, Er Beg has been posted to the Central Kashmir zone, while Er Shah will oversee the South Kashmir zone.

See Order Copy Click Here.....