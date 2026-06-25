J&K PWD Directs Engineers To Upload Service Records For Regularization Process
JAMMU, June 25: The Public Works (R&B) Department has directed all eligible members of the J&K Engineering (Gazetted) Service to upload their Annual Performance Reports (APRs), Work and Conduct Certificates, Integrity Certificates and complete posting details on the designated online...
JAMMU, June 25: The Public Works (R&B) Department has directed all eligible members of the J&K Engineering (Gazetted) Service to upload their Annual Performance Reports (APRs), Work and Conduct Certificates, Integrity Certificates and complete posting details on the designated online portals within seven days to facilitate the regularization and promotion process
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