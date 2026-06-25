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Home / Govt Orders / J&K PWD Directs Engineers To Upload Service Records For Regularization Process

J&K PWD Directs Engineers To Upload Service Records For Regularization Process

JAMMU, June 25: The Public Works (R&B) Department has directed all eligible members of the J&K Engineering (Gazetted) Service to upload their Annual Performance Reports (APRs), Work and Conduct Certificates, Integrity Certificates and complete posting details on the designated online...

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Daily Excelsior
05:07 PM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, June 25: The Public Works (R&B) Department has directed all eligible members of the J&K Engineering (Gazetted) Service to upload their Annual Performance Reports (APRs), Work and Conduct Certificates, Integrity Certificates and complete posting details on the designated online portals within seven days to facilitate the regularization and promotion process

See detail click here....

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