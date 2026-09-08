J&K PWD Assigns Addl Charge To Two Incharge Chief Engineers
JAMMU, Sep 8: The Public Works (Road and Buildings) Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has assigned additional charge to two Incharge Chief Engineers in the interest of the administration. See Order Copy Click Here..... ...
JAMMU, Sep 8: The Public Works (Road and Buildings) Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has assigned additional charge to two Incharge Chief Engineers in the interest of the administration.
See Order Copy Click Here.....
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