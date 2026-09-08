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Home / Latest News / J&K PWD Assigns Addl Charge To Two Incharge Chief Engineers

J&K PWD Assigns Addl Charge To Two Incharge Chief Engineers

JAMMU, Sep 8: The Public Works (Road and Buildings) Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has assigned additional charge to two Incharge Chief Engineers in the interest of the administration. See Order Copy Click Here..... ...

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Daily Excelsior
04:23 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Sep 8: The Public Works (Road and Buildings) Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has assigned additional charge to two Incharge Chief Engineers in the interest of the administration.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

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