J&K PSC Submits 67th Annual Report To LG Sinha at Lok Bhavan Srinagar

SRINAGAR, Aug 1: In compliance with Article 323(2) of the Constitution of India, Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) today submitted its 67th Annual Report for the year 2025-26 to the Lieutenant Governor, Shri Manoj Sinha, at Lok Bhavan Srinagar. The delegation of the Members of the Commission - Dr Rajiv Singh and Shri Asaf Mehmood Sagar; Secretary, Shri Bashir Ahmad Dar, was led by Chairman JKPSC, Shri Arun Kumar Choudhary.

The comprehensive report highlights a year marked by significant administrative reforms, accelerated selection timelines, and robust recruitment drives across key administrative and judicial cadres in the Union Territory.

The Lieutenant Governor commended the JKPSC's commitment to fairness and speed, while upholding meritocracy and integrity throughout the recruitment drive.

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Shri Arun Kumar Choudhary, Chairman JKPSC briefed the Lieutenant Governor on the structural and technological interventions aimed at enhancing efficiency and transparency:

The report outlines the achievement of the Commission, constitutional provisions, selections made, Departmental Promotion Committee meetings held, promotions effected and the recruitment rules of the departments approved.

In 2025-26, the Public Service Commission has made (1152) selections against (1263) posts referred to it. The selections include the selection for Jammu Kashmir Administrative Service, Jammu Kashmir Police Service and Jammu Kashmir Account Service among others. The Commission also made the selections against (39) posts of Junior Judge in the Subordinate Judiciary. In addition, the faculty posts in the various Medical Colleges, Degree Colleges and other Gazetted level posts of various departments were filled up. Similarly, the Commission held (29) Departmental Promotion Committee meetings and cleared (508) officers for the promotion. In the field of rule making, the Commission gave its assent to the recruitment rules of (02) departments.

Highlights of the Annual Report 2025-26:

· Against (1263) posts, the commission received (94546) applications.

· The Commission conducted (52) written tests/ Preliminary examination and (02) Mains examination.

· The Public Service Commission has made (1152) selections against (1263) posts referred to it. This included selection of J&K Administrative, Police and Accounts Service, Junior Judges and Assistant Directors in Planning Development & Monitoring Department etc.

· The Commission held (29) Departmental Promotion Committee meetings and cleared (508) officers for the promotion.

· The commission conducted (03) departmental examinations and (813) candidates appeared in these examinations.

· In the field of rule making, the Commission gave its assent to the recruitment rules of (02) departments.

· The J&K Public Service Commission has adopted 100% written-examination-based recruitment to ensure transparency in the overall recruitment process.

· The Commission has switched over to the "On-Screen Evaluation" system to ensure error-free evaluation and to avoid delay in the selection process.

· The commission introduced the system of informing the candidates about examinations/ interviews through SMS service.