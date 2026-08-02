J&K PSC, Pr AG (Audit) submit reports to LG

Several political leaders, others call on Sinha

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 1: In compliance with Article 323(2) of the Constitution of India, Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) today submitted its 67th Annual Report for the year 2025-26 to the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, at Lok Bhavan Srinagar.

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The delegation of the Members of the Commission - Dr Rajiv Singh and Asaf Mehmood Sagar; Secretary, Bashir Ahmad Dar, was led by Chairman JKPSC, Arun Kumar Choudhary.

The comprehensive report highlights a year marked by significant administrative reforms, accelerated selection timelines, and robust recruitment drives across key administrative and judicial cadres in the Union Territory.

The Lieutenant Governor commended the JKPSC's commitment to fairness and speed, while upholding meritocracy and integrity throughout the recruitment drive.

Arun Kumar Choudhary, Chairman JKPSC briefed the Lieutenant Governor on the structural and technological interventions aimed at enhancing efficiency and transparency:

The report outlines the achievement of the Commission, constitutional provisions, selections made, Departmental Promotion Committee meetings held, promotions effected and the recruitment rules of the departments approved.

In 2025-26, the Public Service Commission has made (1152) selections against (1263) posts referred to it. The selections include the selection for Jammu Kashmir Administrative Service, Jammu Kashmir Police Service and Jammu Kashmir Account Service among others. The Commission also made the selections against (39) posts of Junior Judge in the Subordinate Judiciary. In addition, the faculty posts in the various Medical Colleges, Degree Colleges and other Gazetted level posts of various departments were filled up. Similarly, the Commission held (29) Departmental Promotion Committee meetings and cleared (508) officers for the promotion. In the field of rule making, the Commission gave its assent to the recruitment rules of (02) departments.

Highlights of the Annual Report 2025-26: Against (1263) posts, the commission received (94546) applications; the Commission conducted (52) written tests/ Preliminary examination and (02) Mains examination; the Public Service Commission has made (1152) selections against (1263) posts referred to it. This included selection of J&K Administrative, Police and Accounts Service, Junior Judges and Assistant Directors in Planning Development & Monitoring Department etc; the Commission held (29) Departmental Promotion Committee meetings and cleared (508) officers for the promotion; the commission conducted (03) departmental examinations and (813) candidates appeared in these examinations; in the field of rule making, the Commission gave its assent to the recruitment rules of (02) departments; the J&K Public Service Commission has adopted 100% written-examination-based recruitment to ensure transparency in the overall recruitment process; the Commission has switched over to the "On-Screen Evaluation" system to ensure error-free evaluation and to avoid delay in the selection process and the Commission introduced the system of informing the candidates about examinations/ interviews through SMS service.

Meanwhile, Jay Prakash Narayan Singh, Principal Accountant General (Audit) Jammu Kashmir called on Lieutenant Governor and submitted the Report of Comptroller and Auditor General of India for the period ended March 2023 (Report No 03 of 2026), Composite Audit Report - Civil and Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs).

The report has been presented to the Lieutenant Governor for tabling in the Legislative Assembly of the Union Territory of Jammu Kashmir.

A delegation of Janata Dal (United), led by its J&K President G.M. Shaheen also called on Lieutenant Governor and projected various important matters pertaining to promotion of tourism sector, upgradation of roads and other issues of public importance.

A delegation of Global India Prestige Forum (GIPF) also called on Lieutenant Governor and discussed various issues related to promotion of Trade, Commerce and Tourism sectors. Javid Ahmed Tenga, President, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry was also present during the interaction.

A BJP delegation headed by Ishfaq Ahmad Khanday called on Lieutenant Governor.

Sanjay Saraf, Chief Spokesperson, Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party also called on Lieutenant Governor.

Sanjay Koul, President, All Minority Employees Association Kashmir (AMEAK) called on Lieutenant Governor and projected various welfare issues of minority community employees.

Subsequently, representatives of Rise Up Youth Foundation led by its Chairman Anush Shahnaz Khan also called on the Lieutenant Governor and briefed him about their upcoming Anti-Drug Awareness initiative, "Irada-e-Rahat," aimed at promoting drug prevention, youth empowerment, awareness, and community well-being across Jammu Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor and officers and staff of Lok Bhavan condoled the sad demise of Uttam Singh.

Uttam Singh was a casual laborer with the Urban Forestry Department Jammu, who was deputed at Lok Bhavan.

The Lieutenant Governor conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family members. He prayed for the eternal peace to the departed soul and strength for the family in this difficult hour.

A two-minute silence was also observed in memory of the deceased.