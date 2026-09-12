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Home / J&K Govt Orders / J&K Promotes Five Incharge Executive Engineers In Jal Shakti Department

J&K Promotes Five Incharge Executive Engineers In Jal Shakti Department

JAMMU, Sept 12: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday ordered the regular promotion of five Incharge Executive Engineers (Degree Holders) as Executive Engineers in the Jal Shakti Department, following recommendations from the J&K Public Service Commission. See Order Copy...

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Daily Excelsior
01:19 PM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Sept 12: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday ordered the regular promotion of five Incharge Executive Engineers (Degree Holders) as Executive Engineers in the Jal Shakti Department, following recommendations from the J&K Public Service Commission.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

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