J&K Promotes Five Incharge Executive Engineers In Jal Shakti Department
JAMMU, Sept 12: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday ordered the regular promotion of five Incharge Executive Engineers (Degree Holders) as Executive Engineers in the Jal Shakti Department, following recommendations from the J&K Public Service Commission. See Order Copy...
JAMMU, Sept 12: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday ordered the regular promotion of five Incharge Executive Engineers (Degree Holders) as Executive Engineers in the Jal Shakti Department, following recommendations from the J&K Public Service Commission.
See Order Copy Click Here.....
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