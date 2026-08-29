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Home / Latest News / J&K: Probe Into Kishtwar Girl's Rape, Death Transferred To Crime Branch

J&K: Probe Into Kishtwar Girl's Rape, Death Transferred To Crime Branch

Jammu, Aug 29: Probe into the rape and subsequent death of a 15-year-old girl in Kishtwar district has been handed over to the Crime Branch, officials said on Saturday. The teenager had been allegedly raped by her school teacher over...

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Daily Excelsior
05:38 PM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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Jammu, Aug 29: Probe into the rape and subsequent death of a 15-year-old girl in Kishtwar district has been handed over to the Crime Branch, officials said on Saturday.

The teenager had been allegedly raped by her school teacher over several months. She died on August 20 during a pregnancy termination procedure.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the police has so far arrested six persons in connection with the case, including the alleged rapist teacher and a nurse.

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The case transfer to the Crime Branch comes amid demands for a prompt and comprehensive investigation and strict action against the guilty.

Inspector General of Police, Crime Branch, Sarah Rizvi, confirmed that the agency had received communication from the Police Headquarters regarding the transfer of the case.

"We are in the process of taking over the case," she said. (Agencies)

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