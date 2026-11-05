J&K Private Universities Rules get LG’s nod, notification likely anytime now

Move set to diversify higher education ecosystem

Mohinder Verma

JAMMU, Nov 4: Jammu and Kashmir is set for a major breakthrough in its higher education sector, with the Government poised to notify rules governing establishment of private universities anytime now, following receipt of approval from the Lieutenant Governor.

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Official sources told EXCELSIOR that the approval of the Lieutenant Governor has been received and the Higher Education Department is now preparing to notify the rules within a day or two. The notification will mark a decisive transition from legislation to implementation of the Jammu and Kashmir Universities Act, 2026, providing the much-awaited regulatory framework for private promoters interested in establishing universities in the Union Territory.

EXCELSIOR in its edition dated July 29, 2026 had exclusively reported that the draft rules, which will govern the establishment, functioning and regulation of private universities in the Union Territory, were forwarded to the General Administration Department for the approval of the Lieutenant Governor.

"The draft rules have successfully crossed all major administrative, legal and financial scrutiny stages, with the approval of the Lieutenant Governor now received. The Higher Education Department is expected to issue the notification in the Official Gazette anytime now, formally operationalising the provisions of the Act", sources said.

The development assumes considerable significance as the legislation, despite providing the legal foundation for establishment of private universities, requires a comprehensive set of statutory rules to translate its provisions into an implementable regulatory mechanism.

With the notification expected shortly, the Government will be in a position to begin processing proposals from private educational groups and promoters seeking to establish universities in Jammu and Kashmir, subject to fulfillment of the prescribed conditions.

The Jammu and Kashmir Universities Bill, 2026 was passed by the Legislative Assembly on April 4, 2026 the last day of the Budget Session, and received the assent of the Lieutenant Governor on April 15, 2026.

Soon after the enactment, the Higher Education Department initiated the exercise of framing statutory rules to operationalise the legislation and provide a transparent and accountable mechanism for entry of private universities into the Union Territory.

To expedite the process, the department constituted an internal committee comprising senior officers, which examined the provisions of the Act, studied regulatory models followed by various States and Union Territories and prepared a comprehensive draft of the rules.

The draft was subsequently referred to the Law Department for legal vetting to ensure that its provisions were consistent with the parent legislation and other applicable laws. Following incorporation of the observations made during legal scrutiny, the proposal was sent to the Finance Department for concurrence, as certain provisions involved financial implications.

After securing the Finance Department's concurrence, the Higher Education Department forwarded the proposal through the General Administration Department for approval of the Lieutenant Governor. With this approval now in place, the notification has entered its final stage.

The rules are expected to prescribe comprehensive eligibility conditions and regulatory safeguards for institutions seeking to establish private universities in Jammu and Kashmir. These are likely to cover minimum land and infrastructure requirements, financial viability, availability of adequate resources, governance and management structures, appointment of key academic functionaries and maintenance of prescribed academic standards.

The framework will also provide for monitoring of academic activities, quality assurance, periodic inspections, fee-related safeguards and compliance with statutory requirements.

"The Government is expected to retain appropriate regulatory and supervisory powers to ensure that private universities function strictly in accordance with the prescribed norms and do not compromise academic quality or exploit students through arbitrary practices", sources said.

The opening of the higher education sector to private participation is being viewed as a major policy shift, which could substantially expand the institutional landscape of Jammu and Kashmir.

Apart from attracting private investment, the initiative is expected to encourage the establishment of institutions offering specialised, professional and multidisciplinary programmes, besides creating opportunities for research, innovation and industry-oriented education.

At present, a substantial portion of the university education system in Jammu and Kashmir is anchored in public institutions. The proposed entry of private universities is expected to complement the existing network rather than replace it, by widening the range of academic choices and creating additional institutional capacity.