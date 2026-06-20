J&K Police Wins National Passport Seva Award For Second Consecutive Year, Completes Over 1.64 Lakh Verifications

Srinagar, Jun 20: Jammu and Kashmir Police has once again earned national recognition by being adjudged among the Best Performers in Passport Seva for the year 2025–26, securing the prestigious honour for the second consecutive year.

According to an official press release, J&K Police was conferred with the Institutional Performance Award for State Police during the Passport Seva Divas celebrations and the Regional Passport Officers’ Conference held from June 17 to 19 at Sushma Swaraj Bhavan in New Delhi.

The award, comprising a Certificate of Recognition and Plaque of Appreciation, was presented by the Union Minister of External Affairs in recognition of the department’s outstanding services, commitment to good governance, and efficient police verification process for passport-related services.

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The achievement marks another significant milestone for J&K Police, which had received the distinction for the first time last year. Officials said the award reflects the force’s continued dedication towards ensuring transparent, efficient, and citizen-centric service delivery.

During the period from April 2025 to March 2026, J&K Police successfully completed 1,64,354 passport application verifications, demonstrating remarkable efficiency and commitment in processing passport-related cases across the Union Territory.

The department stated that the streamlined verification mechanism has significantly enhanced public trust, facilitated ease of travel for citizens, and supported their personal and professional aspirations.

The recognition further reinforces J&K Police’s reputation as a responsive and service-oriented institution, committed to excellence in public service and governance, the statement added. (KNC)