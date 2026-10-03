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Home / Latest News / J&K Police Transfers 16 Inspectors To ACB In Major Reshuffle

J&K Police Transfers 16 Inspectors To ACB In Major Reshuffle

SRINAGAR, Oct 3: In a major administrative reshuffle, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has ordered the transfer of 16 Inspectors to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), including eight whose previous transfer orders were cancelled and reassigned to the probe agency. ...

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Daily Excelsior
07:53 PM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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SRINAGAR, Oct 3: In a major administrative reshuffle, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has ordered the transfer of 16 Inspectors to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), including eight whose previous transfer orders were cancelled and reassigned to the probe agency.

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