J&K Police To Target Remaining Terrorists, Intensify Crackdown On Nacro-Terror: IGP

Jammu, Oct 21: Jammu Zone Inspector General of Police (IGP) Tejinder Singh on Tuesday said the police would continue to target the terror ecosystem and the remaining terrorists while intensifying its crackdown on narco-terrorism and drug trafficking to maintain peace in the Union Territory.

He said recruitment into terrorist groups had been reduced over the past two years and efforts would continue to further improve the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

"In the coming days, our efforts will focus on targeting the terror ecosystem and neutralising the remaining terrorists. We will also work to further improve the situation of peace and tranquillity that has prevailed over the past three decades," Singh told reporters at a Police Commemoration Day function here.

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Singh said that the police would further strengthen the security grid and intensify its campaign against drugs to maintain peace and tranquillity in the region.

"From the security perspective, whether it is the border, the Line of Control (LoC), or internal security dynamics, we will further strengthen the security grid and make every possible effort to maintain peace and tranquillity," he said.

Paying tribute to police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty, the IGP said the force stood firmly with their families, describing them as an integral part of the police family.

"There can be no greater sacrifice for the country than laying down one's life. We stand with the families of our personnel at all times; they are part of our own family," he said, saluting the martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice during the past year and in earlier years.

Singh took the salute during police commemoration day here. He laid wreath at the martyr memorial at rail headline area and paid tribute to police personnel who sacrificed their lives for the region's security.

Appealing to the public to support the police in its fight against terrorism and drugs, Singh said the Lieutenant Governor and the Prime Minister had emphasised the need to combat the drug menace, while the Union Home Minister had set a target of eliminating drugs by 2029.

He urged people to share information through police helplines or directly with the police, saying the campaign against drugs would be intensified in the coming days.

"Those involved in the drug trade, particularly heroin coming from Pakistan, are also no less dangerous to us than terrorists," he said.

The IGP said the police were making sustained efforts to crush terrorism while maintaining peace and tranquillity, adding that the force would focus on targeting the terror ecosystem and narco-terrorism to meet the government's objectives by 2029.

On drug trafficking networks, including Shahzad nacro network and gangster activities, Singh said the police were keeping a close watch and would continue taking action against those involved.

He said the police had recently apprehended a person who allegedly attacked a policeman, adding that action against such networks would continue. "Action against these networks will continue in the coming days".

On the campaign against drugs, the IGP said the drive involving property attachments and recoveries was continuing unabated, adding that some further recoveries had been made recently.

"In the coming days, our campaign against drugs in the Jammu Zone will be intensified further, and it is already progressing in that direction," he said.

Referring to the sacrifices made by police personnel, Singh said efforts would continue to ensure peace and tranquillity in the coming days.

Appealing to citizens to act as the police's "eyes and ears", he urged them to share information about suspicious activities and anti-social elements, assuring them that the police would take prompt action.

Singh said the police remained committed to maintaining peace and tranquillity and taking strict action against the drug menace, adding that further results of the ongoing operations would become evident in the coming days.

Referring to the sacrifices made by police personnel, Singh said efforts would continue to ensure peace and tranquillity in the coming days.

He said the greatest tribute to the sacrifices and martyrdom of police personnel would be to ensure their safety in the future and prevent such situations from recurring.