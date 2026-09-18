J&K Police team scales Mount Kang Yatse II
Excelsior Sports Correspondent SRINAGAR, Sept 17: The J&K Police Mountaineering Expedition team has successfully scaled Mount Kang Yatse II, reaching an altitude of approximately 20,500 feet, showcasing remarkable courage, endurance and determination. The successful summit marks a significant achievement for...
Excelsior Sports Correspondent
SRINAGAR, Sept 17: The J&K Police Mountaineering Expedition team has successfully scaled Mount Kang Yatse II, reaching an altitude of approximately 20,500 feet, showcasing remarkable courage, endurance and determination.
The successful summit marks a significant achievement for the Jammu and Kashmir Police and reflects the team’s discipline, physical resilience, professional excellence and commitment to the expedition.
Conquering the challenging high-altitude terrain, the team demonstrated exemplary teamwork, perseverance and indomitable spirit while overcoming demanding conditions throughout the expedition.
Nitish Kumar, ADGP Armed, J&K, congratulated the entire Mountaineering Rescue Team (MRT) on the remarkable accomplishment and lauded its courage, dedication, discipline and indomitable spirit.