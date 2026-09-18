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Home / Sports / J&K Police team scales Mount Kang Yatse II

J&K Police team scales Mount Kang Yatse II

Excelsior Sports Correspondent SRINAGAR, Sept 17: The J&K Police Mountaineering Expedition team has successfully scaled Mount Kang Yatse II, reaching an altitude of approximately 20,500 feet, showcasing remarkable courage, endurance and determination. The successful summit marks a significant achievement for...

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Daily Excelsior
04:29 AM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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J&K Police mountaineering team members posing for a group photograph.

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 17: The J&K Police Mountaineering Expedition team has successfully scaled Mount Kang Yatse II, reaching an altitude of approximately 20,500 feet, showcasing remarkable courage, endurance and determination.

The successful summit marks a significant achievement for the Jammu and Kashmir Police and reflects the team’s discipline, physical resilience, professional excellence and commitment to the expedition.

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Conquering the challenging high-altitude terrain, the team demonstrated exemplary teamwork, perseverance and indomitable spirit while overcoming demanding conditions throughout the expedition.

Nitish Kumar, ADGP Armed, J&K, congratulated the entire Mountaineering Rescue Team (MRT) on the remarkable accomplishment and lauded its courage, dedication, discipline and indomitable spirit.

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