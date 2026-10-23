J&K Police Seize 23 Dumpers, Excavator In Crackdown On Illegal Mining In Pulwama

Srinagar, Oct 23: Police on Friday launched a major crackdown on illegal mining in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, seizing 23 dumpers and an excavator used for unauthorised soil extraction, officials said.

Acting on the directions of SSP Pulwama, police conducted early-morning raids at multiple locations across the Rohmu belt to curb the illegal extraction of soil and minerals, a spokesperson said.

During the operation, a police team intercepted illegal soil extraction at Gusoo in Pulwama and seized 23 dumpers/tippers and an excavator from the spot, he said.

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Preliminary findings indicate that the extraction activity was being carried out in violation of the prescribed terms and conditions of the permit, the spokesperson said.

An FIR has been registered at Pulwama police station under relevant provisions of law, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the facts and establish accountability, he said.