J&K Police Seize 11 Dumpers, Mining Mafia Booked, One Nabbed In Kathua

Jammu, Nov 3: Launching a crackdown against the mining mafia, Jammu and Kashmir Police have seized 11 dumpers and a private vehicle in Kathua district.

However, a case has also been registered against the mafia for an attempt to attack the police and damage the official vehicle of the Station House Officer, Police Station Kathua.

The cops, as per reports, had a narrow escape when the dumper driver hit the official police vehicle during late night action.

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A police spokesman here said that under the overall supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police, Kathua, Mohita Sharma, Police Kathua, acting tough against the mining mafia, seized a total 11 Dumpers and registered an FIR at Police Station Kathua.

During Naka checking at Bhagthalli, late on Monday night, Police seized 10 Dumpers for illegal transportation of mining material and registered an FIR against the unknown driver of 11th Dumper (without a registration number) for running over the naka party and damaging the official vehicle of SHO Kathua.

"One person has been arrested, and an investigation has been started," he said.

Kathua Police has warned that anyone found indulging in illegal mining and illegal transportation of mining material shall be dealt with strictly under the law.