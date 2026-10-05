J&K Police Seal Medical Shop In Billawar Over Alleged Illegal Drug Possession

Jammu, Oct 5: Jammu and Kashmir Police, in coordination with the Drug Control Department, sealed a medical shop in Billawar area of Kathua district after allegedly recovering a consignment of habit-forming drugs from the premises, officials said on Sunday.

Police acted swiftly after finding the shop allegedly violating the Drugs and Cosmetics Act following the recovery of illicit drugs near the Sub-District Hospital, Billawar, in Kathua district.

According to an official communiqu , police received telephonic information regarding a suspected consignment of illicit drugs near Sub-District Hospital, Billawar. Acting promptly on the information, a police team, along with a Drug Inspector, intercepted and inspected the consignment.

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During the inspection, the team recovered 320 capsules of Pregabalin 300 mg from Mahajan Medical Agency, officials said.

The recovered medicines were allegedly found without supporting bills or vouchers, which the authorities said constituted a violation of the applicable drug-control regulations.

Following the recovery, the medical shop was sealed under relevant provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, for alleged unauthorised possession and sale of habit-forming drugs.