J&K Police Register FIR Over Fake News On Baramulla Attack, Amarnath Yatra Cancellation

SRINAGAR, Jun 29: The Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation into the circulation of fake news falsely claiming that terrorists attacked a police station in Baramulla, opened fire at government offices across the town, and that the Chief Minister had proposed cancellation of the Amarnath Ji Yatra.

The police said the deliberate dissemination of such fabricated content appears to be a calculated attempt to create fear, spread panic, disturb public tranquillity, and undermine public confidence during the yatra.

In a statement, Police Baramulla categorically debunked false and fabricated information being circulated on social media alleging that terrorists attacked a police station in Baramulla, opened fire on government offices across the town, and that the Chief Minister has proposed the cancellation of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

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"The claims are completely false, baseless and devoid of any factual basis. No such terrorist attack or firing incident has taken place anywhere in Baramulla, and the information regarding the proposed cancellation of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra is also entirely false and misleading," police said.

"The deliberate dissemination of such fabricated content appears to be a calculated attempt to create fear, spread panic, disturb public tranquillity and undermine public confidence during the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra," they added.

In this regard, an FIR has been registered and an investigation has been initiated.

The annual Amarnath Yatra is all set to begin on July 3 and will last for 57 days and conclude on August 28.

Police said it is taking all necessary steps to identify the persons responsible for creating, publishing and circulating this malicious disinformation.

They added that strict legal action shall be taken against all those found involved, including individuals who knowingly share or forward such false content with the intent of amplifying the misinformation.

Police Baramulla has advised members of the public to refrain from forwarding or sharing unverified content on social media.

"The circulation of fake news not only creates unnecessary panic and disrupts public order but also attracts penal consequences under law. The public is urged to remain calm, exercise restraint and rely only on information disseminated through official government and police channels," police said. (Agencies)