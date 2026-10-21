J&K Police Recover Over 800 Grams Of Heroin, 1 Kg Opium In Arnia Sector

Jammu, Oct 21: Police on Wednesday recovered 804 grams of heroin and 1.1 kg of opium from Arnia sector in Jammu district during an investigation into a suspected narcotics smuggling module allegedly linked to a drone-dropping incident, officials said.

The recovery in the Talhar area was made during the investigation into a case linked to the alleged consumption of narcotics by Sunny Kumar, a resident of Suchetgarh tehsil, they said.

Police registered an FIR under Sections 8 and 27 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and questioned Kumar.

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During investigation, his alleged involvement in a narcotics smuggling module linked to the drone-dropping incident came to light, they said.

Acting on the leads, police pursued the case and made the recovery of contraband.

Preliminary investigation has indicated a suspected cross-border nexus involving the use of drones to smuggle narcotics into Indian territory, they said, adding that efforts were underway to establish the source of the consignment, identify its intended recipients and trace other persons involved in the network.

Further investigation is in progress to establish the complete chain of the alleged narcotics trafficking network and identify all those involved.

Police reiterated its commitment to dismantling drug trafficking networks and combating the narco-terror threat through sustained action. (Agencies)