J&K Police Orders Major Reshuffle, 136 DSPs Transferred

Jammu, Nov 12: Jammu and Kashmir Police Headquarters has ordered a major reshuffle in the Police Department, transferring 136 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) across the Union Territory with immediate effect.

According to Order issued by Police Headquarters Jammu, as per GNS the transfers have been ordered in the interest of administration.

As per the order, Ms Tejinder Kour, SO to DIG HG Jammu has been posted as Principal CTI Jammu, while Nisar Ahmad Khan, DSP HQ Kulgam has been posted as DSP PCR Srinagar. Ashaq Hussain Dar, SDPO Zakura has been posted as DSP HQ Kulgam.

Advertisement

Sachit Mahajan has been transferred from DSP SKPA Udhampur to DSP CID SB Political Jammu, Junaid Wali from SDPO M.R. Gunj to DSP CID SB Srinagar, Mohd. Ameen Bhat from DSP SOG Bani (Kathua) to DSP CTC Lethpora, and Tussif Ahmed from SDPO Mendhar to DSP CID CI Ramban.

Imtiaz Ahmed has been posted as SDPO Pahalgam from DSP Security Jammu, Parul Bhardwaj as DSP HQ Bandipora from SDPO Mahore, Irshad Ahmad Ahanger as DSP EOW Jammu from DSP CID CI Doda-Kishtwar, and Shaid Nahiem Ahmed as SDPO Amas from SDPO Manjakote.

Similarly, Aftab Hussain Shah has been posted as DSP EOW Jammu, Satish Bhardwaj as DSP Pers APHQ, Sheikh Mudasir Ah Farooqi as SDPO Magam, Nikhil Gogna as SDPO Katra, Zafar Mahdi as DSP 22 JKAP IR, Ahmad Shaafi Zargar as DSP Buildings HQ, Mohd Nawaz Khandey as DSP DAR Sopore, Sheezan Bhat as SDPO Handwara, Neeraj Kumar as DSP HQ Rajouri, Lov Karan as DSP HQ Kathua, Rohit Chadgal as DSP HQ Reasi, and Khalid Ashraf as DSP SKPA Udhampur.

Among other major postings, Zohaib Hassan has been posted as SDPO Sopore, Syeed Peerzada Mujahidulhaq as SDPO Khanyar, Sunil Singh as SDPO Chenani, Shoket Ali as SDPO Mahore, Satish Kumar as SDPO Vijaypur, Dr Azhar Rashid as SDPO Tangmarg, Vikram Singh as DSP 16 JKAP IR, Kulwant Singh as DSP 3 JKAP IR, Arun Jamwal as DSP 5 JKAP IR, and Updesh Kumar as DSP DAR Samba.

Aijaz Ahmad has been posted as DSP CID SB Poonch, Sharad as SDPO Manjakote, Dr Bhishm Dubey as DSP 11 JKAP IR, Javaid Ahmad Lone as DSP CID CI HQ Srinagar, Ms Syed Sleet Shah as DSP TMG CID HQ, Surinder Mohan as DSP Prov I HQ, Mohd Raf'ee Rather as DSP CID SB Ganderbal, Viqar Younus Batt as DSP EOW Jammu, Adil Hussain as DSP 10 JKAP IR, Arif Hussain Malik as SDPO Panthachowk, Majad Ali as DSP 9 JKAP, Shammi Kumar as DSP HQ Udhampur, and Aakash Kohli as SDPO Border Kathua.

Dev Raj has been posted as SO to DIG HG Jammu from Principal CTI Jammu, Revaz Ahmad as DSP Traffic City Srinagar, Mehboob ul Haq as DSP DAR Kulgam, Faizan Ali as DSP CID CIK (JIC), Mohammad Ashraf as SDPO Hazratbal, Rashad Akbar Makai as DSP CID CI Srinagar, Abid Hussain Rafiqi as DSP 22 JKAP IR, Dheeraj Kumar as SDPO North Jammu, and Mohd Abdullah Wani as DSP Security Kashmir.

Faisal Arif Rishu has been posted as SDPO Uri, Rajeev Raina as DSP 24 JKAP IR, Shivam Jaggi as DSP CID SB HQ Jammu, Rohit Gupta as DSP 1 JKAP Border, Vikram Nag as SDPO Bakshinagar, Ms Mamta Sharma as DSP 1 JKAP Women, Shakir Hassan as SDPO MR Gunj, Faisal Hussain as DSP HQ Anantnag, Sayed Aqeel Shah as SDPO Shaheedgunj, Vikram Sarmhal as DSP 12 JKAP IR, Rajesh Chandan as SDPO Thana Mandi, Sumit Bhagat as DSP HQ Ramban, and Ms Rukhsana Choudhary as DSP 14 JKAP IR.

Farooq Ahmad has been posted as DSP 8 JKAP IR, Mujahid Nazir as DSP 11 JKAP IR, Sukhvir Singh as DSP CID CI Kathua, Barkat Hussain as DSP AC HG Poonch, Manjeet Singh as DSP 7 JKAP Sec, Sharat Chander Singh as DSP 8 JKAP, Prehlad Kumar as DSP Complaints HQ, Surinder Paul Singh as DSP 19 JKAP IR, Mohd Iqbal as DSP Traffic Pulwama-Shopian, Ajay Kumar as DSP 1 JKAP Border, Vishal Singh Jamwal as SDPO Billawar, Mohd Ayoub Rather as DSP 13 JKAP IR, Jatinder Singh as DSP 7 JKAP Sec, Murtaza Ahmed as DSP PCR Srinagar, Arjan Chib as DSP 7 JKAP Sec, Ravinder Singh as DSP Security Jammu, Shakeel Ahmed as DSP 22 JKAP IR, Varinder Gupta as DSP 24 JKAP IR, and Manoj Kumar as DSP DAR Doda.

Gulzar Ahmad has been posted as DSP 17 JKAP IR, Mushtaq Ahmad Paula as DSP 23 JKAP IR, Ghulam Hassan Bhat as DSP 23 JKAP IR, Mohamamd Rafi Shah as DSP Traffic Baramulla/Kupwara, Charanjeet Singh as DSP GRP Lines Katra, Mohd Yousuf Mir as DSP CID SB HQ Kashmir, and Athar Samad Ahanger as DSP CID SIA Kashmir.

Rajesh Kumar, SDPO Tral has been asked to report to IG Jammu and await further orders of posting. Muzaffar Ahmad Shah has been posted as DSP PTWS Srinagar, Mohammad Ayoub Wagay as DSP Security Kashmir, Yawar Nissar Khan as DSP CID SB Budgam, Mayank Khajuria as DSP PCR Jammu, Manjot Singh as SDPO Litter, Ms Sonika Verma as DSP 1 JKAP Women, Aeshal Nisar as SDPO Sumbal, Ms Zarqa Naquib as DSP HQ Srinagar, Syed Aabid Shah as DSP 8 JKAP IR, Mohd Wasim Shah as DSP DAR Baramulla, Amit Khajuria as DSP SOG Srinagar, Farhan Ahmed as SDPO Awantipora, Ishwer Dev as DSP Traffic Kulgam, Sohail Ahmad Wani as DSP CID CI Ganderbal, Tabassum Iqball as DSP SOG Manzgam Kulgam, Ms Sakshi Sharma as DSP 12 JKAP IR, Atif Zahoor as DSP SOG Sogam Lolab, Azhar Amin as SDPO Mendhar, Sushant Sharma as DSP Traffic Banihal, Abhishek Kumar Kaith as SDPO Tral, Danish Javed Sheikh as SDPO Achabal, Rajat Chib as DSP SOG Srinagar, Ravinder Kumar as DSP SOG Srinagar, Chander Kant as SDPO Zainpora, Vasu Aggarwal as DSP CID SS II HQ, Aabid Hussain Lone as SDPO Kokernag, Nitish Sharma as DSP SOG Sogam Lolab, and Shafqat Amin as DSP 10 JKAP IR.

Rafiq Ahmad Bhat has been posted as DSP 3 JKAP Sec, Munir Ahmad as DSP Traffic Doda-Kishtwar, Karan Kumar as DSP 16 JKAP IR, Sanjay Koul as DSP CID CI Doda/Kishtwar, Mir Zahid as DSP EOW Kashmir, and Chaman Gorka as DSP DAR Udhampur.

The order further states that S No 81 is further attached with CTC Sunjwan and one post of DSP from overall reserve is attached with ZPHQ Jammu, for drawal of salary in respect of S No 102.

Moreover, DSP Transport HQ in addition to his own duties shall look after the duties of DSP Arms/Ammu HQ.

All the officers have been asked to be relieved forthwith.

See Order Copy Click Here......