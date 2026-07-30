J&K Police Attaches Land Of 5 Reasi Terrorists Operating For Lashkar From Pakistan

Srinagar, Jul 30: Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Nalin Prabhat on Thursday ordered the attachment of 1.7 hectares of land belonging to five terrorists hailing from Reasi district who are now operating out of Pakistan.

"DGP Nalin Prabhat has ordered the attachment of properties belonging to five notorious terrorists, now operating from Pakistan," a police spokesperson said.

He further informed that the police also secured proclamation proceedings against Mohammad Qasim, a top Lashkar-e-Toiba operative, who is also operating from Pakistan.

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Qasim's property was attached in March this year, the spokesperson added.

According to the attachment order, the terrorists whose land was attached have been identified as Altaf Din, Ghulam Mohammad, Mohammad Ashraf, Shabir Ahmad, and Bahar Din.

These individuals exfiltrated to Pakistan several years ago to receive training in handling arms and ammunition.

"They are now working for Lashkar in Pakistan and supplying arms, ammunition and money to fuel terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir," a senior official said.

He said the five terrorists are also instigating and radicalising local youth to participate in terror activities in the Reasi area. (Agencies)

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