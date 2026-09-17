Srinagar, Sep 17: Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat on Thursday ordered the attachment of properties belonging to two notorious terrorists from Kupwara district, operating from Pakistan.

The properties attached by the DGP belong to Abdul Majeed Qureshi and Parvaiz Ahmad Qureshi, both residents of Kachama in Kupwara district.

As per the order issued by Prabhat, 10 kanals of land belonging to Abdul Majeed and five Kanals of land belonging to Parvaiz Ahmad were attached.

The attached properties included two residential houses.

The organisation of the terrorists was not immediately known.