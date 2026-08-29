J&K Police officer bags 2 awards for innovation, cybersecurity

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 28: Senior Superintendent of Police Jammu and Kashmir Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (J&K4C), M.Y. Kichloo, bagged two national awards for recognition of his contributions to innovation and cybersecurity.

The SSP received the FCRF Award 2026 in the Innovation/Cybersecurity category at the Future Crime Summit held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

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The summit brought together cyber experts, innovators and security professionals from India and abroad, with participation from police organisations, the Army, CERT-In, 4C MHA and other institutions working in cybersecurity and emerging technologies.

In another event at Delhi International Excellence Award 2026, was given to Kichloo in technology and education innovation category.

The SSP has been conferred the awards in recognition of his contributions to innovation and cybersecurity, highlighting his long-standing efforts to strengthen cyber policing and technology-driven law enforcement.

Kichloo who is a meritorious police officer had earlier got President's police medal for meritorious services for smart policing, DGP commendation medal, Air Vice Marshal Indian Air Force commendation and Mahatma Gandhi Rashtriya Seva Puraskar.

He has authored two books on cybersecurity and has several publications in national and international journals on cyber security.

He is the first police officer of J&K Police who has a patent in the field of cyber and virtual technology.