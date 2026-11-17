Jammu, Nov 17: Jammu and Kashmir police arrested a wanted narco-trafficker involved in inter-state narcotics racket from Punjab after his escape from a jail in Ferozpur, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Ramandeep Singh, a resident of Basti Rawa Bali in Ferozepur, they said.

Police said the accused was lodged in Ferozepur district jail in connection with a case registered by Narcotics Control bureau (NCB) in Amritsar zonal unit, under various sections of the NDPS Act. A consignment of 21 kg of heroin had been recovered from him in the case, they said.

Advertisement

Following his escape from judicial custody, another case under Sections 261/262 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against him at Police Station Ferozepur City in Punjab, they said.

Acting on credible intelligence and sustained efforts, a police team from Police Station Katra in Reasi district traced and apprehended the fugitive, who was wanted by Punjab Police in connection with his escape from jail, they said.

The operation highlighted the effective intelligence network and inter-state coordination of Reasi Police in tracking down wanted criminals beyond geographical boundaries.

Reasi police reiterated their commitment to maintaining law and order and taking firm action against criminals and fugitives attempting to evade the law. (Agencies)