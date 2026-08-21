J&K Police Nabs Juvenile Among 4, Seize Around 100 Chinese Manjha Thread In Crackdown

Jammu, Aug 21: In a major crackdown, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday seized around 100 Chinese 'manjha' threads and arrested a juvenile among four persons in two separate parts of Jammu City.

Police spokesman said that acting on reliable information, a police team of Police Post Narwal apprehended one juvenile and during the course of the investigation, 70 rolls of banned Chinese Plastic Manja (Gattu) were recovered and seized from his vehicle.

The sale, storage and use of Chinese Manja have been prohibited by the competent authorities in view of the serious threat posed by this hazardous synthetic thread to public safety.

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Its sharp and non-biodegradable nature can cause grievous injuries and fatalities to pedestrians, two-wheeler riders and children, besides posing a significant threat to birds and other animals.

In a separate incident, Police arrested three persons and recovered 28 rolls of banned Chinese gattu thread (Manjha) from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Taksham Jawalia of Patoli Brahmna; Shubam Gupta of Machine Domana and Sahil Kumar of Patoli Brahmna, Jammu.

Acting on reliable information regarding the illegal sale of banned Chinese gattu thread near Bantalab, police intercepted the motorcycle on which the accused were travelling and recovered 28 rolls of Chinese gattu thread.

Police have registered two cases and started the investigation into the matter.

Jammu Police has reiterated its commitment to taking strict action against the illegal possession, sale, supply and distribution of banned Chinese gattu thread, which poses serious risks to human beings, animals and birds.