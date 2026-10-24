J&K Police Nabs Drug Peddlers With 500 Grams Of Ganja

Jammu, Oct 23: Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested three alleged drug peddlers and seized around 500 grams of ganja in the Sainik Colony area, officials said.

According to officials, a police team on routine patrolling intercepted three persons opposite Sainik Public School, near Dussehra Ground. A subsequent search led to the recovery of around 500 grams of the contraband.

The accused have been identified as Eashar Ali, a resident of West Bengal, and Ajay Ahirwar and Manoj Bansal, both residents of Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh. They were arrested on the spot.

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The recovered substance was seized in accordance with the prescribed legal procedure, and further legal action was initiated against the suspects.

A case has been registered under relevant sections and further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the recovered substance and establish the forward and backward linkages of the suspected drug supply network.

Jammu Police reiterated its commitment to combating drug trafficking and making Jammu and Kashmir drug-free.

The general public is requested to share credible information regarding drug trafficking and other unlawful activities by contacting Dial 112 or 9858034100. The identity of informants will be kept confidential, they said. (AGENCIES)