J&K Police Mountain-Rescue Unit Conducts Emergency Response Drills Along Amarnath Yatra Route

SRINAGAR, Jun 28: The Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday held high-altitude operational drills along the route to cave shrine of Amarnath in Anantnag district, as part of the preparations for the pilgrimage.

The MRT conducted intensive high-altitude training and operational drills at Mahagunas Top on the Pahalgam route to the cave shrine, a police spokesman said on X.

The official said the exercises focused on mountain rescue, casualty evacuation and emergency response, reinforcing Jammu and Kashmir Police's commitment to ensuring a safe yatra for pilgrims.

The annual pilgrimage will begin July 3 and culminate after 57 days on August 28.

Police have urged devotees to use the 'Pehchaan' app to verify the antecedants of service providers during their pilgrimage to the south Kashmir Himalayas.

"It will ensure that the pilgrims only interact with verified and registered service providers. It will also help in preventing fraud, impersonation and overcharging," the spokesman said. (Agencies)