J&K Police Issues Comprehensive Traffic Advisory for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2026

Srinagar, Jun 22: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday issued a detailed public advisory for the smooth and secure conduct of the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY)-2026, scheduled from July 3 to August 28, urging yatris, tourists and the general public to strictly adhere to traffic regulations and security guidelines.

According to the advisory, issued in the interest of safety and security of pilgrims and visitors, restrictions have been imposed on the movement of general traffic through the Navyug Tunnel during designated hours throughout the Yatra period.

As per the advisory, general vehicular traffic travelling from Kashmir towards Jammu shall not be allowed to cross the Navyug Tunnel before 11:30 AM (1130 hrs) every day. Similarly, vehicles travelling from Jammu towards Kashmir shall not be permitted to cross the tunnel after 3:00 PM (1500 hrs).

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The police have also announced specific cut-off timings at various locations in Kashmir Valley for vehicles heading towards different destinations. Vehicles moving towards Srinagar and Anantnag from Mir Bazar will have a cut-off time of 4:00 PM, while those proceeding towards the Navyug Tunnel must cross before 5:00 PM.

Likewise, vehicles from Panthachowk Srinagar heading towards Ganderbal and Baramulla must cross before 3:00 PM, whereas those travelling towards Anantnag will also have a cut-off time of 3:00 PM.

At Shadipora in Sumbal, vehicles heading towards Manigam and North Kashmir must cross before 3:30 PM, while traffic moving towards Srinagar from Manigam will have a cut-off time of 1:00 PM. Vehicles travelling from Manigam towards Baltal will be permitted up to 5:00 PM, while traffic towards Srinagar and North Kashmir must cross before 12:00 Noon.

J&K Police advised tourists and pilgrims to plan their travel schedules well in advance, commence journeys towards Kashmir before the stipulated cut-off timings, and keep adequate time margins for security checks, weather-related delays and traffic regulation measures.

The advisory further urged commuters to follow instructions issued by the Traffic Police, Civil Administration and security personnel deployed along the route. Travellers have also been advised to keep their vehicles adequately fuelled and avoid unscheduled halts during the journey.

Police said that any tourist or traveller reaching designated cut-off locations after the prescribed timings shall be accommodated at the nearest designated Yatra camp for safety and security reasons.

The department has appealed to the public to remain updated with advisories issued by J&K Traffic Police through official websites, social media platforms and news outlets during the Yatra period.

“Your cooperation ensures a safe and hassle-free Yatra,” the advisory stated, reaffirming J&K Police’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of pilgrims and the general public throughout the pilgrimage season. (KNC)