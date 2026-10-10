J&K Police Initiate Attachment Of Rs 1 Crore Worth Properties Of Two UAPA Accused In PoJK

Srinagar, Oct 10: Properties worth around Rs 1 crore belonging to two UAPA accused presently residing in Pakistan-occupied Jammu-Kashmir (PoJK) have been identified for attachment in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, police said on Saturday.

The action has been initiated by Handwara Police against immovable properties in Kohru and Udipora villages of Langate in connection with the investigation of FIR No. 198/2003 registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) at Handwara police station, a police spokesman said.

One of the properties belongs to Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Kohru, Langate, who is presently stated to be residing in Muzaffarabad in PoJK, he said.

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The property identified for attachment comprises 1 kanal and 2 marlas of land at Kohru, Langate, the spokesman added.

The second property belongs to Manzoor Ahmad Lone, a resident of Udipora, Langate, who is presently stated to be residing in Basnada in PoJK.

The property comprises 7 kanals and 11 marlas of land at Udipora, Langate, he said.

The total estimated value of the two properties is approximately Rs 1 crore, the spokesman added.

The action has been initiated pursuant to the directions of the competent court as part of the ongoing legal proceedings in the case, he said. (Agencies)