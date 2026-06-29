J&K Police In Budgam Register FIR In Budgam Scuffle Incident

SRINAGAR, June 29: Police on Monday said they have registered an FIR in connection with an alleged scuffle in the Budgam district of central Kashmir involving followers of different Shia groups.

Police said they have launched an investigation into the incident at Hardpanzoo Budgam, saying those found responsible for instigating or participating in any unlawful activity will face strict legal action.

They assured the public that the investigation will be conducted in a fair, impartial, and professional manner.

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"Every aspect of the incident is being examined on the basis of evidence, and no individual found culpable will be spared, irrespective of affiliation," they said.

Police said they have also taken note of misleading and unverified content being circulated on social media regarding the incident.

"Such misinformation has the potential to create unnecessary panic, disturb public order, and undermine communal harmony," police said.

The public has been urged by police to exercise restraint and refrain from creating, sharing, or forwarding rumours, unverified claims, or inflammatory content on any platform. Citizens are advised to rely only on information disseminated through official sources.

Police in Budgam said they were closely monitoring social media activity, and any individual found creating, circulating, or amplifying false or provocative content with the intent to mislead the public or disrupt peace will face stringent legal action under the relevant provisions of law.

Budgam police appeals to all sections of society to maintain peace, uphold communal harmony, and cooperate with the investigation.

The police remain committed to ensuring justice through a transparent, impartial, and lawful investigation while taking firm action against anyone attempting to disturb public order. (Agencies)