J&K Police Destroys Narcotics Worth 2.33 Crore In Kathua

JAMMU, July 9: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday destroyed narcotics worth over Rs 2 crore seized in 43 NDPS cases in Kathua district, officials said.

The destroyed narcotics included 2.05 kg of heroin, 7.68 kg of ganja, 162.649 kg of poppy straw, 2.126 kg of charas, 482 grams of opium, 1,036 capsules and 909 tablets, all worth around Rs 2.32 crore, they said.

The destruction was carried out through incineration at an authorised facility at Rara in Samba district by a police team led by Senior Superintendent of Police (Kathua) Mohita Sharma after obtaining approval from the competent authority and following the prescribed legal procedure, the officials said.

They said the narcotics had been seized in 43 cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and were stored in various police station malkhanas before being disposed of after completion of all legal formalities.

Sharma said Kathua Police remained committed to its anti-drug campaign and would continue to take stringent action against drug traffickers while ensuring the timely disposal of seized narcotics in accordance with the law. (Agencies)