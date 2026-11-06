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Home / Latest News / J&K Police Conducts Raids In Pulawama, Anantnag In UAPA Case

J&K Police Conducts Raids In Pulawama, Anantnag In UAPA Case

Srinagar, Nov 6: The counter-intelligence wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday carried out raids at multiple locations in the Valley in a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, officials said. The raids were conducted in Anantnag...

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Daily Excelsior
10:28 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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Pic: Sajad Dar/Excelsior

Srinagar, Nov 6: The counter-intelligence wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday carried out raids at multiple locations in the Valley in a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, officials said.

The raids were conducted in Anantnag and Pulwama districts in south Kashmir in connection with an FIR registered under IPC and UAPA sections at the Counter-Intelligence Kashmir police station in Srinagar, they said.

Further details are awaited.

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