J&K Police Conduct Security Mock Drill To Strengthen Border Security In Samba

Jammu, Sep 9: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday conducted a comprehensive mock drill at a border police post along the Indo-Pak border in Samba district as part of an initiative to strengthen border security and operational preparedness, officials said.

The exercise tested the effectiveness of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be followed in the event of a fidayeen or armed attack, they said.

The drill was led by Samba Additional Superintendent of Police and attended by the Samba Deputy Superintendent of Police, Special Operation Group (SOG) and the Incharge of Mawa Border Police Post.

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During the exercise, participating personnel were briefed about their respective roles during an emergency, including the duties of sentries deployed at the Border Police Post, their course of action upon detecting suspicious movement or an attack, and the role of the LMG post and sentry.

The personnel were also sensitised about the timely activation of the alarm system and technical monitoring of the entire operation by dedicated police personnel, they said.

Emphasis was on immediate dissemination of information to SOG, police control rooms of Samba and Jammu and adjoining districts, they said.

The personnel were further briefed on safe and coordinated movement after ensuring clear visibility, including advancing in buddy pairs while maintaining wireless communication, they added.

A detailed debriefing session was held at the conclusion of the exercise to assess the response and identify areas for further improvement.

Samba Police also displayed the contact number of PCR Samba at water pump sheds located in agricultural fields in villages falling under the jurisdiction of BPP, they said.

The initiative is aimed at facilitating easy access to police for farmers, residents and other members of the public so that they can promptly report any suspicious movement, activity or unidentified persons noticed in their vicinity, they added.

Similar exercises are also being conducted in other villages under other Border Police Posts, they said.

Samba SSP Anuj Kumar reiterated that public cooperation is a vital component of an effective security mechanism, particularly in border areas.

He urged citizens to remain vigilant and immediately communicate any suspicious activity to police, enabling timely verification and necessary preventive action.