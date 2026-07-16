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Home / Latest News / J&K Police Conduct Raid In Srinagar In Terror, Cyber-Space Misuse Case

J&K Police Conduct Raid In Srinagar In Terror, Cyber-Space Misuse Case

SRINAGAR, Jul 16: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday conducted a raid here in a case related to terrorism and alleged misuse of cyber space, officials said. The raids were conducted in Rainawari area...

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Daily Excelsior
01:16 PM Jul 16, 2026 IST
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SRINAGAR, Jul 16: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday conducted a raid here in a case related to terrorism and alleged misuse of cyber space, officials said.

The raids were conducted in Rainawari area of Srinagar city, they said.

The searches are part of investigation into a case related to terrorism and misuse of cyber space, officials said. (Agencies)

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