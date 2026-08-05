J&K Police Bust Inter-State Drug Smuggling Racket, Arrest Supplier With 58-Kg Poppy Straw In Samba

Jammu, Aug 5: In a major breakthrough in its relentless campaign against narcotics, Jammu and Kashmir Police achieved a significant success by busting an inter-state drug supply network and arresting a drug supplier with 58.068 kilograms of poppy straw in Samba district.

According to an official communique, the operation was carried out under the jurisdiction of Police Station Ghagwal, dealing a major blow to the illegal narcotics trade in the region.

Acting on specific and credible intelligence regarding the movement of narcotic substances, a police team set up a well-coordinated vehicle-checking naka at NHW Tapyal.

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"During the checking operation, a container truck travelling from Kathua towards Bari Brahmana was intercepted for thorough inspection," it read.

The statement further said that during the search of the vehicle, police recovered approximately 58.068 kilograms of poppy straw, which had been meticulously concealed inside the container truck in an apparent attempt to evade detection.

The accused driver, identified as Deepak Singh, a resident of Seshwan, tehsil Marheen, district Kathua, has been arrested.

The recovered contraband, along with the container truck used for transporting the narcotics, has been seized. The combined value of the seized contraband and the vehicle is estimated at approximately Rs 60 lakh, the statement added.

A case under relevant sections was registered and investigation started, said police.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused had transported the consignment from Madhya Pradesh and having linkages in Punjab, with the intention of supplying the narcotic substance in Districts Kathua and Samba. Further investigation is underway to trace the entire supply chain, identify the source of procurement and expose the forward and backward linkages of the inter-state narcotics network.

Reiterating the Samba Police's zero-tolerance policy against narcotics, the SSP Samba, stated that Samba Police remain steadfast in their mission to eradicate the drug menace from society.

The SSP emphasized that strict legal action will continue against all individuals involved in the narcotics trade, with the ultimate objective of building a safe, healthy and drug-free society. (Agencies)