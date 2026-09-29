J&K Police Bust Fake Currency Racket, Arrest Three Persons

Jammu, Sep 29: Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested three persons and busted a fake currency racket allegedly involved in printing counterfeit notes here in Chowadi area.

Police sources here on Tuesday said that a gang involved in printing fake currency notes in the city have busted and arrested three accused persons during late Monday night operation in Chowadi area.

"The accused persons were allegedly operating from a rented room and printing counterfeit currency notes. During the raid, fake currency notes worth Rs 13,500, along with a scanning machine, printer, computer and other equipment were seized," they said.

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Sources added that all arrested accused persons were being questioned to ascertain how many counterfeit notes had been circulated in the market.

Those arrested have been identified as Vijay Sahni, a resident of Bihar, Rahul Ahirwar, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, and Indrapal Kumar, a resident of Jharkhand.

"As per initial reports, it was found during questioning that arrested persons revealed to police that a few days ago they had arrived in the area and rented the room," they said.

Further questioning is underway, said police.