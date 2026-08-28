J&K Police Books BJP Leader In Anantnag For Cheating And Fraud

Srinagar, Aug 28: BJP's Anantnag district general secretary, Abid Nengroo was booked by J&K Police for alleging cheating and fraud on the pretext of securing a government job and facilitating permission for installation of tents at Pahalgam during Amarnath Yatra.

The case was registered in Police station Anantnag following a written complaint alleging cheating and fraud.

Police said they received a written complaint from Waheed Ahmad Itoo, Aishmuqam, presently residing at GDC Boys Hostel, Khanabal, alleging that he was cheated by Aabid Nengroo of Krandigam, Bijbehara.

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Police said as per the complaint, the accused allegedly induced the complainant by representing that he could arrange a government job for him as an SPO (Special Police Officer) in the Police Department and also facilitate permission for installation of tents at Pahalgam for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatris with the help of his political clout.

The complainant further alleged that, on the basis of these assurances and representations, he was induced to part with a total amount of Rs 8,25,000.

Taking cognizance of the complaint, an FIR under Sections 318(4) and 351(3) BNS was registered at Police Station Anantnag, and investigation has been set into motion.

Anantnag Police reiterates that strict legal action will be taken against persons found involved in cheating, fraud or exploiting individuals through false promises of government employment or other official benefits. (AGENCIES)