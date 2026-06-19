Jammu, Jun 19: Police on Friday attached assets worth over Rs 2.08 crore of an alleged drug peddler in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district as part of the ongoing drug-free campaign.

The drug peddler has been identified as Narayan Sharma alias Shunna, a resident of Vijaypur in Samba district, officials said.

The action was taken under Section 68-F of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after investigations established that the assets were allegedly acquired through proceeds generated from illicit drug trafficking.

The attached properties include a house valued at approximately Rs 48.50 lakh, a car worth around Rs 10 lakh, and land valued at nearly Rs 1.50 crore, they said.

The total value of the attached assets has been estimated at about Rs 2.08 crore.

According to police, detailed investigation and enquiry revealed prima facie evidence that the properties were acquired through proceeds of illegal narcotics trade, following which the assets were seized and attached under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act.

Officials said further legal proceedings are being initiated in accordance with law.

Sharma is presently lodged in Central Jail Kot Bhalwal, Jammu, under the provisions of the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS) Act, they said.