J&K Police Attaches Vehicle Of Drug Smuggler In Kathua

JAMMU, Aug 20: Police have attached a vehicle allegedly used frequently in drug smuggling, bought with crime proceeds and linked to a narcotics case in Kathua district's Billawar area, officials said on Friday.

Police said the seized car is registered in the name of Shabir Shah, son of Yousaf Shah, a resident of Karandi Kalan in Marheen tehsil of Kathua district.

According to police, the vehicle was being driven at the time of the incident by Shabir Shah's brother, Bagh Shah, who is a drug peddler and has been booked under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (PIT-NDPS).

Advertisement

He is currently lodged in the district jail, Kishtwar.

Police said the case pertains to an FIR registered at police station Billawar under sections of the NDPS Act. Following due legal procedure and after obtaining the necessary orders from the Judicial Magistrate, the vehicle was attached.