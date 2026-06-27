Jammu, Jun 27: Jammu and Kashmir Police Kathua Saturday attached an immovable property of a drug peddler in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police here said that the property comprising a Single-Storey residential house with a total estimated value of approximately Rs 50 Lakhs (Market Value), belonging to a drug peddler namely Pankaj Sharma of Pallan Tehsil Billawar, District Kathua was attached under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act).

The property was identified as illegally acquired during the course of investigation. The entire proceeding was conducted under the directions of SSP Kathua Mohita Sharma alongwith team.

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During the investigation, it was found that the drug peddler possessed immovable property Single Storey Residential House valued at approximately Rs 50 Lakhs, situated at Pallan, Billawar, which was prima facie acquired through proceeds generated from illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

In the presence of the Revenue Department, a team led by SDPO Billawar and SHO Billawar formally attached the said property under the provisions of Sections 68 A.2 (c) & E read with 68-F of the NDPS Act, 1985.

During the investigation, it surfaced that the property had been acquired as a result of proceeds from narcotics-related activities.

Since the property was prima facie found to have been acquired through illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, it was attached in accordance with the law, said police.

The drug peddler has been involved in many NDPS Act cases.

Kathua Police remains committed to its sustained crackdown against drug trafficking and reiterates its resolve to make the district drug-free by targeting both narcotics networks and illegally acquired assets of drug offenders.